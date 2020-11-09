Joe Biden as US President expected to bring relief to Indian IT industry, but fractured Congress poses challenges

With Joe Biden as the US President-elect, Indians and IT services firms can feel at ease, according to immigration experts and industry executives. They believe pressure around the H-1B immigration regime will come down, compared to the last couple of years, and will be predictable now.

With an all-time high H-1B visa denials, the last four years has been one of the most challenging for the IT industry and techies under the Trump administration.

Joel Yanovich, immigration attorney, Murthy Law Firm, said: “It (Biden’s Presidency) will undoubtedly benefit IT companies, and the employment-based immigration system as a whole. We expect President Biden would reverse at least some of the policies that Trump has implemented.”

They include those targeting skilled worker visas like H-1B. Indians and Indian IT firms are one of the largest beneficiaries of the visa. There are currently over 5 lakh H-1B workers in the US and Indians account for a large majority.

During the last four years and in the last seven months, the Trump administration brought in new rules that had a huge impact on the IT sector.

Change in H1-B approval rates seen

H1-B visa denial rates for Indian IT firms have been increasing since 2017. A memo in 2018 mandated employers to submit the itinerary and contracts for employees deployed in third-party sites further increased the denial rates. On June 22, 2020, an executive order banning the entry of skilled foreign workers, including H-1B visa holders, was issued to protect American jobs at the back of COVID-19.

Kellen Powell, an immigration attorney, said: “Biden will kill a lot of current executive orders and memos. This will likely bring H-1B approval rates back up near 90 percent.” Under the Trump administration, approval rates dropped for Indian IT firms. For Infosys, 59 percent of its new H-1B petitions were denied.

This will also apply for those filing for extensions, he added. “That being said, it might take a few more months for reforms to show up in adjudication trends. Even Trump took 6-9 months to change the way things were adjudicated,” he pointed out.

Two new rules that would make it difficult for IT firms to qualify for an H-1B visa is also expected to be done away with.

On October 8, 2020, wages hikes for H-1B workers came into effect. It increased by as much as 47 percent in certain regions in the US. The second rule tightened H-1B visa regulations by changing the employer-employee relationships and also reducing by the H-1B duration to one year for those employed in third-party locations.

Immigration experts pointed out that these are likely blocked in courts since there are currently three lawsuits filed against them. Alternatively, Biden can do away with them via new regulations.

Does that mean all will be well for Indian techies and IT firms?

Not really. Sure, Biden had a separate plan for the Indian American community in the US that focussed on skilled immigration. This includes increasing the number of employment-based visas issued, and removing the country cap for green cards (S386 bill) to help 7 lakh Indians awaiting permanent residency.

His election agenda further read: “…will support first reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill, specialty jobs to protect wages and workers…”

Introducing new immigration bills is going to be challenging since it would need the support of Republicans as well. For instance, the S386 bill, first introduced in 2019, is stuck.

So how does it work?

Powell explained: “Biden would need at least three Republican Senators to agree to any legislation to get it through the Senate. Each legislation has to pass both Houses of the Congress -- the House of Representatives and the Senate.”

Currently, Democrats have 46 Senate seats to the Republican’s 48. Senate results in three states - Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska - are awaited. Without a tie or majority, it would make it tough for the Biden government to revamp the immigration system.

A Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) report, too, pointed out that though H-1B will be more predictable, substantial legislative changes cannot be expected, given the split. IT companies, the report said, will continue their aggressive localisation strategy, going forward as well.

Also, as much as he supports a skilled foreign workforce with pro-immigration agenda, Biden also favours the proposed wage-based selection of H-1B applicants instead of the lottery system. This will impact IT firms, given that the proposed rule makes it difficult to recruit Level 1 and Level 2 H-1B workers (entry-level and those with few years of experience).

For IT firms, Level 2 accounts for about a significant portion of their workforce overseas. According to the KIE report, for Indian IT firms like TCS and Wipro, Level 2 workers account for about 90 percent.

Hence localisation drive for these firms will continue. Currently, close to 60-70 percent of the workforce in the US are locals. Infosys, for instance, plans to hire 12,000 in two years.

According to immigration experts, given the limitations, there is a possibility that Biden might not be able to do much. As Yanovich, the immigration attorney, pointed out: “Even if Biden does essentially nothing … that would still be better than having four more years of Trump assailing the legal immigration system.”