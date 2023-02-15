 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Joe Biden and PM Modi discussed importance of US-India strategic technology partnership: White House

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

A phone call between the two leaders took place on Tuesday following the announcement of a historic deal between Boeing and Air India for the latter to buy more than 200 planes from the American plane manufacturer.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the importance of the US-India strategic technology partnership and committed to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth and expand cooperation on their shared priorities, a presidential spokesperson has said.

A phone call between the two leaders took place on Tuesday following the announcement of a historic deal between Boeing and Air India for the latter to buy more than 200 planes from the American plane manufacturer.

"They also discussed the importance of the strategic technology partners between India and the United States. And the two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship, and committed to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation on their shared priorities," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a news conference.

In November 2017, the US, Australia, India and Japan gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence, amid China's growing military presence in the strategic region.