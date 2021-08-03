Jobs, jobs, jobs: Hiring by Indian IT companies touches 5 year high

While the pandemic accelerated the digital shift, the momentum is here to stay, as some of India's largest companies such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro have guided double-digit revenue growth this year.

India's top 10 IT companies together hired 1.21 lakh people in six months ended June 2021, the highest for this period in the last five years, as the COVID-19 pandemic has created robust demand for software services.

The second-highest net hiring for the first six months in the last five years was in 2019, when the top 10 companies added 45,649 employees. According to experts, these numbers could go as high as 2 lakh this year, with demand peaking as global enterprises invest in digital.

Five-year high

The software industry has always been one of the largest job creators in the country, with over 4.5 million employees. This includes Indian IT companies, BPM as well as multinational companies.

The IT sector’s share in the GDP has grown from 0.4 percent in 1992-93 to 8 percent now. Its size has expanded to $194 billion from $150 million in 1991, creating massive employment in the process.

Net hiring has increased exponentially in the last five years. The numbers of employees in the top 10 IT firms increased by 40 percent to over 14 lakh from 10 lakh five years ago. TCS, Infosys and Wipro employ over two lakh people, with HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra employ 1.76 lakh and 1.26 lakh respectively.

In fact, with 5 lakh employees, TCS is the largest private sector employer in the country, only outpaced by the Government run Indian Railways.

The numbers will only further increase as indicated by the top IT firms in the country as companies are looking at double digit growth in FY21.

“The pandemic has materially accelerated the digital transformation agenda of large corporations, leading to an outsized hiring of talent with new-age skills. With large and mid-sized IT services companies bouncing back to double-digit revenue growth, as well as global captives feverishly expanding their base in India, we are seeing an unprecedented war for talent,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Professional Learning at Krea University and former Chairman and MD, Cognizant India,

According to Ramamoorthy, “I would not be surprised if the top 10 technology companies alone see a net headcount addition of over 200,000 employees in India this financial year.”

The hiring drive

Demand clearly is at an all-time high resulting in increased attrition in the coming quarters across companies. There are a couple of reasons for this.

A former IT executive, who did not want to be named, said that this is a result of two factors. Unlike a decade ago, when the sector was driven by a single technology, what the industry is seeing today is a confluence of technologies.

“We are seeing multiple technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, cloud, and 5G coming into the fore. The needs are high in the current context because of the heterogeneity of technologies,” the executive added.

The second reason is that digital, which accounts for about 30-50 percent of revenues, has gone mainstream. “When every company is talking about 30-40 percent of the revenue coming from digital, that is a clear indication that the things have gone mainstream and scale, which is a reason why you are seeing very large numbers for hiring,” the executive added.

The challenge however is there are a limited number of people trained in these technologies, driving up demand and salary.

Roles in demand

Roles that are in high demand are data scientists, full stack engineers, cybersecurity professionals, cloud architects, and artificial intelligence experts. There are as many as a lakh jobs open for data scientists. Accenture alone has listed 34,000 jobs across various jobs roles such as cloud, data analytics and big data, and network security.

According to Teamlease jobs and salary primer report 2020-21, there are roles like quantum machine learning experts that are upcoming that could earn as much as Rs 1.20 lakh per month.

Given that attrition is high, executives pointed out that the companies are likely to see higher salary costs in the coming quarters as they bridge the demand supply gap through salary hikes and incentives, in some cases in the form of stock options.

To address the issue of attrition and meet the demand, companies are stepping up their fresher hiring. For instance the top four IT firms will hire 1.1 lakh freshers in FY21.