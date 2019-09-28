App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jobs in India: Top 5 states with the highest and lowest unemployment rate

For the August month series, north-eastern and southern states scored best, while the northern states suffer from double-digit unemployment rates, as per CMEI monthly data series (average)

Jocelyn Fernandes @scribeJocelyn
Here is a look at the top five states that fared the best and the five that fared the poorest in August, as per CMEI monthly data series (average). Top 5 states with the highest unemployment rates in August 2019 (Image: wikimedia commons)
1/12

Here are the top 5 states with the highest unemployment rates in August 2019 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand (Image: Reuters)
2/12

5. Jharkhand – 14.3 percent unemployed (Image: Reuters)

4. Himachal Pradesh - 19.2 percent (Image: Reuters)
3/12

4. Himachal Pradesh - 19.2 percent (Image: Reuters)

3. Jammu & Kashmir - 22.4 percent (Image: PTI)
4/12

3. Jammu & Kashmir - 22.4 percent (Image: PTI)

2. Tripura - 27.9 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
5/12

2. Tripura - 27.9 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

1. Haryana - 28.7 percent (Image: Reuters)
6/12

1. Haryana - 28.7 percent (Image: Reuters)

Here is a look at the bottom 5 states with the lowest unemployment rates in August 2019 (Image: PTI)
7/12

Here are the states that had the lowest unemployment rates as of August 2019 (Image: PTI)

5. Odisha - 3.6 percent (Image: Reuters)
8/12

5. Odisha - 3.6 percent unemployed (Image: Reuters)

4. Telangana - 2.4 percent (Image: IKEA)
9/12

4. Telangana - 2.4 percent (Image: IKEA)

Answer: Sikkim. (Image: Reuters)
10/12

3. Sikkim - 2.1 percent (Image: Reuters)

2. Meghalaya - 1.6 percent (Image: Reuters)
11/12

2. Meghalaya - 1.6 percent (Image: Reuters)

1. Karnataka - 0.7 percent (Image: Reuters)
12/12

1. Karnataka - 0.7 percent (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 08:10 am

tags #India #Slideshow #unemployment #unemployment rate

