Jobs in India: Top 5 states with the highest and lowest unemployment rate

For the August month series, north-eastern and southern states scored best, while the northern states suffer from double-digit unemployment rates, as per CMEI monthly data series (average) Jocelyn Fernandes @scribeJocelyn 1/12 Here are the top 5 states with the highest unemployment rates in August 2019 (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 2/12 5. Jharkhand – 14.3 percent unemployed (Image: Reuters) 3/12 4. Himachal Pradesh - 19.2 percent (Image: Reuters) 4/12 3. Jammu & Kashmir - 22.4 percent (Image: PTI) 5/12 2. Tripura - 27.9 percent (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/12 1. Haryana - 28.7 percent (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Here are the states that had the lowest unemployment rates as of August 2019 (Image: PTI) 8/12 5. Odisha - 3.6 percent unemployed (Image: Reuters) 9/12 4. Telangana - 2.4 percent (Image: IKEA) 10/12 3. Sikkim - 2.1 percent (Image: Reuters) 11/12 2. Meghalaya - 1.6 percent (Image: Reuters) 12/12 1. Karnataka - 0.7 percent (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 28, 2019 08:10 am