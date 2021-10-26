Job creation slows in August, shows government payroll data

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Formal job creation in the country slowed in August, payroll data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed.

Fresh subscribers to the government's social security organisations – Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) -- dropped during August after recovering significantly in July as the second wave of COVID-19 ebbed.

As per the data released on Monday, new enrolments to EPFO stood at 9.18 lakh in August, down from 9.53 lakh in July. New ESIC enrolments dropped to 13.22 lakh in August from 13.33 lakh in July.

Meanwhile, under the National Pension System (NPS), fresh subscribers increased during August to 56,827 from 50,118 in July.

Fresh enrolments under EPFO, ESIC and NPS are indicative of job creation.

While the EPF scheme is mandatory for workers not earning more than Rs 15,000 a month in organisations having more than 20 employees, ESIC provides insurance and medical benefits to workers whose monthly wages do not exceed Rs 21,000 a month in establishments having 10 or more workers.

NPS is a government-sponsored pension scheme, in which subscribers contribute regularly during their working life. On retirement, subscribers can withdraw a part of the corpus in lump sum and use the remaining corpus to buy an annuity to secure a regular income after retirement.

To tide over the stress on the job market created by COVID-19, the government, in 2020, announced the EPF subsidy scheme, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on November 12, announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, aimed at incentivising the creation of employment opportunities during the COVID-19 economic recovery phase.

The scheme is expected to provide dual benefits: Encouraging employers and business establishments to increase the number of workers, and helping a large number of job-seekers find employment in EPFO-registered establishments.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, for establishments employing up to 1,000 workers, the central government will provide employee and employer contributions of 12 percent each of the wages, thereby covering 24 percent of the wages.

For establishments employing over 1,000 workers, the government proposed to provide an EPF contribution worth 12 percent of the wages.

An employee drawing a monthly wage of less than Rs 15,000, who was not working in any establishment registered with the EPFO before October 1, 2020, will be eligible for the scheme.

On June 28, the finance minister extended the EPFO wage subsidy scheme, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, from June 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Since April 2018, MOSPI has been issuing employment-related statistics in the formal sector, covering September 2017 onwards, using the information on the number of subscribers under EPF, ESI and NPS.