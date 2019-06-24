JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 514 crore

JMC Projects (India) on Monday said it has won contracts worth Rs 514 crore for residential and commercial projects and factory works.

The company, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, undertakes projects pertaining to civil engineering, and engineering, procurement and construction works.

JMC has secured new orders of Rs 514 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The orders include residential and commercial projects in south and west India totalling Rs 295 crore and factory works from a multinational client in east India worth Rs 112 crore.

The company said it has also won an institutional building order worth Rs 107 crore in east India.