you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 514 crore

The company, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, undertakes projects pertaining to civil engineering, and engineering, procurement and construction works.

JMC Projects (India) on Monday said it has won contracts worth Rs 514 crore for residential and commercial projects and factory works.

JMC has secured new orders of Rs 514 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The orders include residential and commercial projects in south and west India totalling Rs 295 crore and factory works from a multinational client in east India worth Rs 112 crore.

The company said it has also won an institutional building order worth Rs 107 crore in east India.

Shares of JMC Projects were trading 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 129.45 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Business #Companies

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

