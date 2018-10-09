JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 514 cr

Civil engineering firm JMC Projects on Tuesday said it had secured orders worth Rs 514 crore in the domestic market.

The company said it has received two orders totalling Rs 236 crore for construction of educational institutes in Andhra Pradesh, JMC Projects said in a regulatory filing.

It has also won civil construction and related mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) works for residential building in Telangana for Rs 141 crore and civil works for a steel plant in Odisha for Rs 137 crore.

JMC Projects (India) is an arm of Kalpataru Power Transmission.

Shares of JMC Projects were trading 3.68 percent higher at Rs 74.60 apiece on BSE.