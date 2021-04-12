English
JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock

Kalpataru Power Transmission arm JMC Projects has won new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore.

"Kalpataru Power Transmission Projects arm JMC Projects , a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore (received orders of Rs 431 crore in March 2021 and Rs 831 crore in month of April 2021 till date)," a BSE filing said.

The orders include building projects in India of Rs 1,059 crores and water project in Maldives of about Rs 203 crore.

S K Tripathi (CEO and Deputy Managing Director) said, “The international order in the Water business is a milestone in our growth journey and marks our entry in Maldives for the first time. The order in Maldives reinforces our thrust to diversify in the international EPC market.”

The total order wins for 2020‐21 were around Rs 7,900 crore.

JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, is a contracting company. It provides services across the construction sector for all major industries and project types.
