Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 09:48 PM IST

JMC bags orders worth Rs 1,059 crore

The orders are for residential and commercial building projects in South and North India totalling Rs 782 crore and a water supply project worth Rs 277 crore in Jharkhand, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd arm JMC Projects (India) on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,059 crore.

"The new order wins in Buildings & Factory business would help us to further strengthen our leadership position in the targeted markets. Our efforts on growing our Water business are clearly paying off.

"Our strong order book and execution capabilities give us a good visibility on the revenue and profitability front for the coming quarters," said CEO & Deputy MD S K Tripathi.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Business #JMC Projects (India)

