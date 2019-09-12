App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 03:02 PM IST

JM Financial's asset reconstruction arm raises Rs 183 cr in debt from parent

JM Financial has acquired 4,916,104 CCDs (convertible into 49,161,040 equity shares as per the terms of issue) for cash aggregating to Rs 183.37 crore of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (JMFARC), the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company has raised up to Rs 183 crore by allotting compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) to its parent firm JM Financial.

JMFARC is a subsidiary of JM Financial.

"These CCDs have been allotted by JMFARC on September 11, 2019 to the company consequent upon its subscription in the rights offer made by JMFARC," it added.

Stock of JM Financial was trading at Rs 75.00 on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from previous close in afternoon trade.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 02:34 pm

