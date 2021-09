JM Financial Products Limited Announces Tranche I Public Issue of upto Rs 500 Crore of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable NCDs

Representative image

JM Financial Products Limited, the flagship NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group, announced Tranche I public issue of Secured NCDs of face value of Rs. 1,000 each.

Mr. Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Products Limited, (also MD, JM Financial Group), said, "JM Financial Products has fortified its position across business verticals with a diversified product mix while maintaining a focus on risk adjusted profitable growth. The Company has maintained strong liquidity buffers. This public issuance will continue to help us diversify our borrowing and investor mix. Our strong balance sheet, well-capitalised and diverse set of businesses and strategic client-focused approach position us to drive sustainable value for our stakeholders.

The Tranche I Issue offers 4 Series – Series I comes with floating interest rate option in the tenor of 39 Months. Series I carries floating interest rate based on 3-month T-Bill Rate published by the Financial Benchmarks India Pvt. Ltd. (FBIL) plus 3.15% spread. The Coupon for Series I NCDs will depend on the movement of the T-bill rate.

In addition, Series II, III and IV comes with fixed interest rate option in the tenor of 60 Months (Annual), 60 Months (Monthly) and 100 Months (Annual), respectively. Effective annual yield for Series II, III and III NCDs (fixed interest rate) ranges from 8.19% to 8.30% per annum. The Tranche I Issue offers options for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 7.91% to 8.30% per annum for Series II, III and IV NCDs (fixed interest rate).

The Lead Managers to the Issue are Equirus Capital Private Limited and JM Financial Limited.

The funds raised through this Tranche I Issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment / prepayment of interest and principal of the borrowings of the Company (at least 75%) and for general corporate purposes (up to 25%).