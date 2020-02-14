JM Financial gets shareholders' nod to raise up Rs 850cr

JM Financial Ltd on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 850 crore through issuance of securities. In a regulatory filing the company said that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, shareholders have given approval to raise Rs 850 crore.

The company further said that 99.94 percent votes were cast in favour of the special resolution.

Shareholders have also approved the resolution to "increase investment limits by the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from 24 percent to 40 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company", the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 113.10 a piece on BSE, down 1.74 percent from the previous close.