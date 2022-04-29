English
    JM Financial elevates Sonia Dasgupta as CEO of investment banking vertical

    Sonia Dasgupta has been associated with the company since 1995 in different capacities and succeeds Adi Patel and Atul Mehra, who were co-heads.

    PTI
    April 29, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

    JM Financial has elevated Sonia Dasgupta as the chief executive of its investment banking vertical. Dasgupta has been associated with the company since 1995 in different capacities and succeeds Adi Patel and Atul Mehra, who were co-heads. She has over 25 years of experience in the investment banking space.

    Vishal Kampani, non-executive vice-chairman of JM Financial, said Dasgupta will lead the business into the next phase of growth. The group is into broking, investment banking, private equity, mortgage lending, credit services, alternative credit funds, asset and wealth management and asset reconstruction (ARC), among others.

    Over the past five decades, JM's investment banking has been offering a range of services to its clients, including large domestic and international corporations.



    Tags: #JM Financial
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 05:22 pm
