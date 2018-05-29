JM Financial Credit Solutions bond issue oversubscribed on Day 1

Non-banking finance company JM Financial Credit Solutions on Monday said retail and high net individuals' reserved portion in its Rs 750-crore bond issue have been oversubscribed on day one.

As against an allocation of Rs 225 crore, the retail and HNI portions have received subscriptions of Rs 555 crore and Rs 427 crore, respectively as of 1700 hrs.

The overall NCD issue has been oversubscribed 2.11 times.

The institutional portion had received 20 percent subscription, while corporates had received 78 percent subscription, an official statement said.

The non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue of the non-banking financial services (NBFC) arm of JM Financial group opened for subscription on May 28 with a base issue size of Rs 300 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 450 crore aggregating up to Rs 750 crore (tranche I issue) within the shelf limit of Rs 2,000 crore.

The issue is scheduled to close on June 20, 2018 with an option of early closure or extension as decided by the board of directors of the company or the NCD Public Issue Committee.

Available in six options, the bond carries tenor ranging from 38 months to 120 months, offering coupon rate between 9.11-9.75 percent.

At least 75 percent of the net proceeds of the public issue of NCDs will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company.

A maximum of up to 25 percent will be used for general corporate purposes.

