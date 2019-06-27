App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

JM Financial ARC says acquired Unitech's loan in 2016; no new debt taken over

The company disbursed some funds over a period of time to help Unitech restart/complete certain projects, JM Financial ARC said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Asset restructuring firm JM Financial ARC said it had taken over Unitech's loan from a financial institution in November 2016 and no new debt of the realty firm has been acquired thereafter by it.

The company disbursed some funds over a period of time to help Unitech restart/complete certain projects, JM Financial ARC said in a statement.

"JM Financial ARC had taken over debts pertaining to Unitech Group from a financial institution in November 2016. As part of restructuring of the debts so taken over, some funds were provided to them to help them restart/complete certain of their projects," the statement said.

Close

The funds were disbursed by JM Financial ARC over a period of time from the date of taking over their debts, it further said.

related news

JM Financial ARC has taken over debts and provided additional loans as a lender and has not taken over projects, it said adding that the asset restructuring firm does not control or manage the projects.

The Gurugram-based developer had 74 pending real estate projects, comprising 16,500 housing units, in August 2017, when its two managing directors Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra were arrested.

In the last two years, the company has completed about 22 projects comprising 4,000 units, while 52 projects are still incomplete, according to sources.

Chandra brothers were arrested after some homebuyers dragged the company and its directors to court for non-delivery of their apartments and sought refund.

A bail application was filed before the Supreme Court, but the apex court had directed Unitech to first deposit Rs 750 crore in the registry. The realty firm has so far deposited about Rs 480 crore.

To secure bail of its two directors, Unitech is in process of monetising its land bank to raise funds and deposit the same with the registry, they added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 08:57 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.