The Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today said that it has unveiled its first all-electric production vehicle I-PACE in Austria.

The company in a statement said that the I-PACE will be built in Plant Graz, Austria.

According to the statement, the I-PACE has a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery.

The statement added that I-PACE is on sale now from British pound (£) 63,495 in the UK and it will make first public debut at Geneva Motor Show on March 6.