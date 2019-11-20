App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR to face challenging times even next fiscal due to weak market outlook: Moody's

While acknowledging the company's comparatively better financial performance in the second quarter, Moody's Investors Service said the company will nevertheless face challenges for the remainder of FY20 and FY21 period due to a weak market outlook and continued investments to support the transition to greater emission efficiency and electrification.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ratings agency Moody's on November 20 said Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) would continue to face challenges for the remainder of the current financial year and in the next financial year as well due to weak market outlook.

While acknowledging the company's comparatively better financial performance in the second quarter, Moody's Investors Service said the company will nevertheless face challenges for the remainder of FY20 and FY21 period due to a weak market outlook and continued investments to support the transition to greater emission efficiency and electrification.

"Uncertainty from potential Brexit and US tariff developments also remain with the company opting for a one week production shutdown in November across its UK sites. Nevertheless, the strong quarter could be an indicator that leverage has reached its peak," the rating agency said in a statement.

Close

Moody's, which assigned a B1 instrument rating to JLR's new expected 500 million euro (Rs 3,970 crore) senior unsecured notes due in 2024, said the company's strong performance in the second quarter was supported by a rebound in retail volumes in China.

related news

"While this could be a sign of a stabilisation of retail sales, Moody's notes that performance across regions remains uneven and volatile," the rating agency noted.

It added that in the current challenging market environment, visible aggregate volume growth will be difficult to achieve for the company.

The growth in volumes, at least in the second quarter, has been largely reliant on three models -- Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and the Jaguar I-PACE -- and the success of coming launches will be critical to the company's growth, Moody's said.

Elaborating on positive factors, the rating agency said the company has taken steps to improve its profitability with the company-reported Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin improving to 13.8 per cent from 9 per cent in the last year's second quarter.

Apart from better volume performance, additional factors included a favourable model mix and progress under the company's restructuring programme, which contributed GBP 162 million (Rs 1,500 crore) to profits, it added.

The restructuring efforts should continue to further help sustain profit improvements going forward, Moody's said.

Tata Motors-owned JLR operates six sites in the UK, one in Slovakia and has a joint venture (JV) in China.

The company reported a total revenue of GBP 24.2 billion (Rs 2,24,100 crore) for fiscal 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JLR #Moodys

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.