App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR sales dip 7% in August to 34,176 units

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 9,702 units during the month, down 17.8 per cent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, on Monday reported a 6.7 per cent decline in total sales at 34,176 units in August as compared with the year-ago period.

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 9,702 units during the month, down 17.8 per cent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover sales were at 24,474 units, down 1.4 per cent from the same month last year, it added.

Close
"While the global market remains challenging, we have seen a second month of consecutive growth in China," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.