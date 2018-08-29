App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR India registers 83% growth in 2017-18: MD

We grew 83 percent in the domestic market and over 50 percent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, Rohit Suri, president and MD of JLR India, said while launching a new retail facility here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has recorded 83 percent growth in the overall domestic market and over 50 percent in Rajasthan during 2017-18, a top company official said today. The state already has a base of 700 customers.

A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities, he added.

A new ultra-modern retail facility launch is in line with an objective to meet the rising popularity of the JLR cars in tier-2 cities, he added.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jaguar Land Rover #Rajasthan

