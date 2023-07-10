JKC says will revive Jet Airways as per approved resolution plan amid creditors' calls for airline liquidation

JKC says it has finalised on a new leadership team to head Jet Airways.

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the winning bidder for Jet Airways under the airlines' insolvency resolution process, on July 10 said that it will revive the airline as per the approved resolution plan and is fully committed to doing so.

"JKC will restart scheduled commercial operations within 90-120 business days from the date of taking over control of Jet Airways," JKC said in response to questions sent by Moneycontrol.

The association's comments come after the creditors of Jet Airways on July 10 called for the grounded airline to be wound up, telling the Supreme Court (SC) that the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was not workable.

JKC added that its “resolution plan provides for fund infusion to start only after the Effective Date and due to the challenges made on the effective date, there have been delays in implementing the resolution plan.”

"The lenders were pressing for a stay on the ongoing implementation of the resolution plan which interim prayer was rejected... The request from CoC (Committee of Creditors) to invoke the performance bank guarantee provided by JKC was also rejected by the SC today," JKC said.

It added that funds can only be infused after the CoC accepts the Effective Date and all the compliances of the company are completed.

"JKC is required to infuse funds into the company only after the Effective Date declared and agreed upon," the consortium told Moneycontrol in an email.

JKC added that till July 10 it has invested around Rs 300 crore in the entire process which also includes Rs 20 crore in Jet Airways directly.

Currently, the ownership transfer of the airline under the insolvency resolution plan is facing hurdles over differences between the winning bidder and lenders.

JKC added that it has finalised on a new leadership team to head Jet Airways and details will be announced immediately after it takes control of the airline.

The consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital also said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing the matter surrounding the Air Worthiness Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways and it expects full support of the Indian aviation regulator.

Additional solicitor general N Venkatraman, appearing for the CoC in the top court on July 10 said the DGCA was not ready to renew the airline's AOC, which expired in May.

"JKC got the AOC (for Jet Airways) last year by following the due 5-step process of the DGCA. The same could not be kept active due to the delays caused by the Lenders. Had they agreed on the Effective Date in May 2022 and handed over the company, the AOC would have been kept valid by the JKC," the consortium said.

Jet Airways had aimed to start operations in the winter schedule of 2022 after being granted the AOC on May 20, 2022, by the DGCA. However, its plans were delayed after the NCLAT in October 2022 directed the consortium to clear employees’ unpaid provident fund (PF) and gratuity dues until June 2019, when the insolvency process was initiated, amounting to around Rs 250 crore.

JKC had said that it was not liable to pay anything beyond Rs 475 crore, and all claims had to be settled with that sum.

All additional claims not factored in the approved resolution plan should be settled from the cash balance of the airline, which was around Rs 50 crore, and the remaining from the share of banks, it said.

In November 2022, the airline docked the salaries of some of its staff by up to 50 percent and sent some on leave without pay.

Following the pay cuts, Jet Airways saw a series of high-profile exits including its CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor who quit on April 28, 2023.

The airline's vice-president (operations) PP Singh and company secretary Neeraj Manchanda quit the organisation the same week.

Mark Turner, vice-president of in-flight services, Nakul Tuteja, vice-president of human resources and administration, HR Jagannath, vice-president of engineering and Ronit Baugh, head of communications, also resigned.

Jet Airways has been grounded since 2019 and a State Bank of India-led insolvency process hasn’t been able to reach a solution yet.

JKC was recognised as the successful bidder for the bankrupt airline in October 2020.

According to the resolution plan, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium had proposed a cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore, including Rs 475 crore for payment to stakeholders.

The remaining Rs 900 crore was to be infused for capital expenditure and working capital requirements. At Rs 380 crore, the lenders took a steep haircut on their admitted claims of over Rs 7,807.7 crore under the approved resolution plan.

The lenders had agreed to the plan submitted by the airline, which was later approved by the NCLT in 2021. Lenders were to also receive a 9.5 percent stake in the airlines and a part of the payment to lenders is from the sale of property owned by Jet Airways.