App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Tyre Q4 net profit dips 79% to Rs 33.66 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 158.87 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Tyre & Industries May 16 reported a 78.81 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2019 due to high raw material costs and expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 158.87 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,705.89 crore as against Rs 2,283.97 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

The company said the cost of raw materials consumed was higher at Rs 1,436.82 crore as compared to Rs 1,420.08 crore.

related news

Total expenses were also higher at Rs 2,665.91 crore as compared to Rs 2,146.54 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 31, the company said its net profit jumped to Rs 170.57 crore from Rs 63.32 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated revenue for 2018-19 was at Rs 10,369.94 crore, up from Rs 8,397.29 crore in 2017-18.

Commenting on the performance, JK Tyre & Industries Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said 2018-19 was a landmark year for the company.

"JK Tyre sales crossed the Rs 10,000 crore-mark while achieving a robust growth of 24 per cent over the previous year, surpassing the industry growth," he said.

Despite fourth quarter profitability being impacted due to high raw material prices, the operating margins for the year as a whole increased by 35 per cent, he added.

JK Tyre said its volumes grew 20 per cent despite a slow down in the automotive sector in the second half of the year .

The company said its board has recommended a 75 per cent dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2019.
First Published on May 16, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Business #JK Tyre & Industries #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Alia Bhatt opens up on rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and she were in Euro ...

Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi to attend Chopard Party at the film festival

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Kamal Haasan gets into further trouble as slippers get hurled at him!

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor plans to don a simple yet elegant ensemble

Rohit Sharma enjoys a beach stroll with Ritika Sajdeh, his ‘partner ...

Irfan Pathan Becomes First Indian to Sign for CPL Draft, Doubts Remain ...

India-US Shared Vision Opens Way for Future Opportunities: US Naval Ch ...

'His Journey Not Easy': Gadkari Says Goa CM Has Tough Task of Running ...

Two Indian-American Sikh Youths Killed in Car Accident, Another Injure ...

Infosys CEO to Get Stock Units Worth Rs 10 Crore as Company Decides to ...

Viewpoint: Mamata’s War Cements Opposition Unity, But Will It Last?

St Stephen's College Staff Association to Hold Protest on Friday Again ...

Gold Chain Snatched from Woman on Morning Walk in Delhi by Bike-borne ...

Professor, Two Others Suspended for Sexually Harassing Girls in Farida ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

Oil gains 2% as Middle East conflict intensifies

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Madras HC's suggestion on excluding consensual sex between people olde ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Rome Masters: Nick Kyrgios thrown out after expletive-laden outburst; ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.