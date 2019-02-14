Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Tyre Q3 net surges over two-fold to Rs 27 cr

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,730.77 crore as compared to Rs 2,123.24 crore in the same period previous fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday posted over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.89 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 11.32 crore for the October-December period of 2017-18.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,730.77 crore as compared to Rs 2,123.24 crore in the same period previous fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the performance, JK Tyre Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said volumes have increased across segments, helping the company achieve robust growth in sales.

He, however, added that increase in input costs especially petro based raw materials has impacted margins in the current quarter.

related news

The expansion of truck/bus radial capacity at Cavendish, a subsidiary of JK Tyre, is near completion, Singhania said.

"Keeping in view the rising demand for company's truck/bus radials, a further expansion at the same facility has been taken up to further increase the capacity by 20 per cent," he added.

Singhania said the company has planned a preferential allotment of Rs 200 crore to the promoter group.

"This will go a long way in augmenting the long term resources of the company apart from improving the leveraging," he added.

JK Tyre shares Thursday settled 2.15 per cent up at Rs 88 a piece on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Business #JK Tyre & Industries #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.