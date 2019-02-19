App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 06:19 PM IST

JK Tyre & Industries appoints Sanjeev Aggarwal as CFO

Aggarwal took over with effect from Monday in place of Ashok Kumar Kinra who has "ceased to be the CFO in the normal course after a long tenure", the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
JK Tyre and Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Sanjeev Aggarwal as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Kinra will, however, continue to be with the company as a financial advisor, it added.

JK Tyre and lndustries further said Aggarwal, a chartered accountant has over 27 years of experience in finance and related functions across various sectors in large corporates.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 06:16 pm

