you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

With the formation of the Western Tires INC, the company now has its own marketing arm for the US that will focus on sales, service and network expansion, it added.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
JK Tyre & Industries on Monday said it has come up with a marketing arm in the US to focus on sales, service and network expansion. The company has set up a new entity -Western Tires INC – based at Houston, Texas, thereby, embarking upon an aggressive plan to take the global business to the next level, JK Tyre & Industries said in a statement.

The company has been exporting to the US for over two decades through a network of local partners and with the acquisition of JK Tornel and enhancement of capacity at JK Tyre India, there has been a steady growth in the global markets including the US, it said.

With the formation of the Western Tires INC, the company now has its own marketing arm for the US that will focus on sales, service and network expansion, it added.

To ensure a robust delivery model, the after-sales service will be backed by a team of technical experts from India and Mexico, the tyre maker said.

"The US has been an important export market for us. The fact that we are now setting-up our operations here goes to show the significance of this country in our larger global expansion plans," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

With its own sales and marketing channel, the company is furthering its commitment towards the US market, he added.

JK Tyre sells bus and truck radial tyres, passenger car tyres and light truck tyres in the US.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 04:10 pm

