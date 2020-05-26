App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Tyre crosses 2 crore units' production milestone of trucks, bus radial tyres

Commenting on the feat, JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said, “As a pioneer and market leader, we remain committed to driving innovation and bringing products for our fleet customers that are high on efficiency, safety and cost effectiveness”.

PTI
JK-Tyre-Banner
JK-Tyre-Banner
 
 
JK Tyre on Tuesday said it has crossed 2 crore units production milestone of trucks and bus radial (TBR) tyres. The company had achieved the distinction of crossing the 1 crore production mark of TBRs in August 2016, JK Tyre said in a statement.

The company will continue to work towards strengthening its position through technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions, he added.

The company will continue to work towards strengthening its position through technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions, he added.

The firm had recently launched 'Smart Tyre' technology, which monitors the tyre's vital statistics, including pressure and temperature.

It had also launched the next generation of fuel-efficient 'Fuel Saver Technology' TBR tyres that save up to 8 per cent fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres, the statement said.

First Published on May 26, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JK Tyre #trucks

