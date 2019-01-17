App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K to raise Rs 8,000 cr loans for funding infra projects

"Sealed EoI is being invited from reputed RBI regulated banking and financial institutions in the country to submit written proposals for advancing loans upto Rs 8,000 crore," JKIDFC Director Finance Showkat Hussain Mir said on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a major step towards raising loans for funding infrastructure projects, Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC) has sought expression of interest (EoI) from banking and finanancial institutions for advancing loans worth Rs 8,000 crore.

"Sealed EoI is being invited from reputed RBI regulated banking and financial institutions in the country to submit written proposals for advancing loans upto Rs 8,000 crore," JKIDFC Director Finance Showkat Hussain Mir said on Thursday.

JKIDFC, a registered corporation under the Companies Act, is mandated to raise loans for funding infrastructure development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The loans to be raised by the corporation shall be guaranteed by the state government, officials said.

The loans will be advanced within the next two-three years, Mir said, adding that Rs 500 crore is intended to be made available during the remaining months of the current financial year, while Rs 3,000 crore during 2019-20.

Mir said conditional bids will not be accepted and the selection criteria for the bid shall be the lowest rate of interest and other charges.

At a high powered committee meeting on January 2, JKIDFC had approved 1,643 projects amounting to Rs 13,631 crore under various sectors.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #infra projects

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.