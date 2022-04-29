English
    JK Lakshmi Cement wins award for best family business led by a woman

    JKCL is headed by Vinita Singhania, 69, who rose to the helm over three decades ago following the death of her husband Sripati Singhania.

    April 29, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
    File image of Vinita Singhania, Managing Director of JKLC

    JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKCL), one of India’s top cement manufacturers, was conferred the title of the best family business led by a woman at Network18's Indian Family Business Awards 2021.

    The award was given to JKCL, headed by Vinitia Singhania, 69, in the mega category, which included nominees with annual revenue ranging from Rs. 1,000 crore to Rs.5,000 crore.

    Singhania, who is the company’s managing director and vice chairman, rose to the helm in 1988 following the death of her husband Sripati Singhania.

    Singhania's tenure has been marked by rapid expansion of JKCL’s business. Production capacity has jumped from 0.5 million tonnes per annum in 1982 to over 14 million tonnes now.

    Annual revenue, which was Rs 100 crore in 1989, crossed the Rs 3,000 crore-mark in 2017. Revenue climbed to Rs 4,093.58 crore in fiscal year 2020, scaling to Rs 4,459.18 crore the following year. Profit after tax surged was Rs 363.82 in FY21.

    Singhania has been conferred numerous honours over the past decade, including the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for the most enterprising CEO of the year in 2012 and the Mahatma Award for leadership in corporate social responsibility and business sustainability in 2019.



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 08:23 pm
