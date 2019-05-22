App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 net up 27.8% to Rs 43.25 cr

Total income during the quarter under review rose 28.78 per cent to Rs 1,189.06 crore from Rs 923.32 crore in the corresponding period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Lakshmi Cement May 22 reported a 27.80 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 43.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 33.84 crore in January-March quarter last year, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose 28.78 per cent to Rs 1,189.06 crore from Rs 923.32 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses during March quarter rose 27.21 per cent to Rs 1,131.66 crore from Rs 889.57 crore last year.

For the entire 2018-19, JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit stood at Rs 79.56 crore, down 5.24 per cent from Rs 83.96 crore last year.

Total income rose 9.94 per cent to Rs 3,938.60 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 3,582.29 crore last year.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed the BSE that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of Rs 5 each for 2018-19.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Wednesday closed at Rs 371.80 on the BSE, up 1.65 per cent from its previous close.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Business #JK Lakshmi Cement #Market news #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.