App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 net profit rises 71.7% to Rs 14.75 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.59 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday reported 71.71 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 14.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, helped by volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.59 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was up 11.34 per cent at Rs 948.70 crore as against Rs 852.03 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

JK Lakshmi Cement reported 9 per cent volume growth during the quarter.

"The company has been facing pressure of increased Pet Coke and diesel prices," said Whole-time Director of JKLC Shailendra Chouksey.

"There has been softening in Pet Coke prices in recent times which will however get reflected in coming quarters," he added.

JK Lakshmi Cement total expenses stood at Rs 928.93 crore compared to Rs 839.31 crore, up 10.67 per cent.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 300.10 on BSE, down 2.42 per cent from previous close.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #JK Lakshmi Cement #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.