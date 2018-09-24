App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K government discusses setting up tech centre with MSME

The spokesman said Mishra discussed a wide range of issues with Vyas pertaining to the growth of industrial sector in J&K.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir government discussed with the Centre setting up of Rs 100 crore technology centre in the state.

"Advisor to Governor B B Vyas discussed with Ram Mohan Mishra, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME, the establishment of Rs 100 crore technology centre in the state," an official spokesman said.

Mishra assured that the Centre would provide adequate funding under PMEGP-ASPIRE and cluster development projects.
