App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Cement lines up Rs 450 cr for Gujarat, UP grinding units

The company will invest Rs 250 crore on a grinding unit in Balasinor, Gujarat which will have an annual production capacity of 0.7 MTPA (million tonne per annum) on completion, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

JK Cement on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 450 crore to set up two grinding units for grey cement in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The company will invest Rs 250 crore on a grinding unit in Balasinor, Gujarat which will have an annual production capacity of 0.7 MTPA (million tonne per annum) on completion, it said in a statement.

The foundation stone for the grinding unit was laid on Thursday. The company expects the unit to become operational by Jan-Mar next year.

It has also earmarked Rs 200 crore for a grinding unit at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

JK Cement also plans to invest in capacity expansion of its existing units in Rajasthan. It has already announced a capex of Rs 2,000 crore to enhance its grey cement production by 4.2 MTPA.

"This ceremony today marks a key milestone in JK Cement's journey, given that it's our first foray into Gujarat by way of a manufacturing unit," JK Cement Special Executive Raghavpat Singhania said.

With the expansion in Gujarat and Aligarh along with the brownfield investments in Rajasthan, JK Cement's total capacity of grey cement is projected to touch around 15 MTPA by March 2020.

With grey cement plants in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana, the company currently has an installed grey cement capacity of 10.5 MPTA.

Shares of JK Cement Thursday ended marginally down at Rs 710.80 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Gujarat #JK Cement

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.