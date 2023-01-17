 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jitender Bhargava writes: Trend of events on Air India pee-gate flight made crew doubt complainant’s intent, integrity

Jitender Bhargava
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

The absence of eyewitnesses and only circumstantial evidence available make the alleged Air India pee-gate episode curiouser and curiouser.

In the crew report of AI 102, on which the incident allegedly took place, it was recorded: Flight departed New York five minutes early, lunch service was delayed by 30 minutes due to turbulence. Beverage service was done. (Representational Image)

The alleged pee-gate episode is getting curiouser and curiouser, with not only claims and counterclaims made by the two sides but new facts also emerging. With virtually no eyewitnesses to authenticate the incident, the version of the cabin crew may play a pivotal role as the case progresses in court. Some of the cabin crew of flight AI 102 of November 26, 2022, have already deposed.

A question posed on TV debates is whether the crew can be pressured and/or manipulated to side with either of the parties concerned. My take: No, not possible, as the crew cannot be expected to backtrack on their observations already recorded in the crew report.

For those not conversant with the aviation industry and its operational practices, Air India, like most airlines, has a robust system of cabin crew submitting a report after every flight. The report, which is invariably countersigned by the pilot-in-command (commander), details everything that may have transpired on a flight.

In the crew report of AI 102, on which the incident allegedly took place, it was recorded: Flight departed New York five minutes early, lunch service was delayed by 30 minutes due to turbulence. Beverage service was done.

No scope for dilution