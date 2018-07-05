App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio's customer base hits 215 million users in 22 months since launch

The company also announced the launch of a fibre broadband service which will be called 'JioGigaFiber'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Jio's customer base hit 215 million users within 22 months of launch, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

This number is a jump from 196.19 million users recorded by TRAI data at the end of April 2018. Data usage of Jio increased substantially, to 240 crore GB per month from 125 crore GB.

"Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation," the RIL chairman said at the AGM and added that capacity utilisation of the Jio network is currently under 20 percent.

Speaking about JioPhone, Ambani said India has over 25 million users. The company also announced the launch of a fibre broadband service which will be called JioGigaFiber.

RIL's net profit grew 20.6 percent to Rs 36,076 crore in FY18.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 11:59 am

