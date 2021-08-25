JioMeet now offers support in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati

Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will also be added to the JioMeet app soon. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Video-conferencing platform JioMeet said it now offers support in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, which will allow users to use the app in these Indian languages.

Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada will also be added to the JioMeet app soon.

The company said it released the support in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati on August 15, India's Independence Day.

"Along with the improvements which have been brought to the application in the past few months, this update seems to be in line with the mass-market adoption of the service as more and more Indians will be comfortable using it for work, education, and other video-conferencing requirements," the company said in a statement.

Users will be able to change the language on their app by going to Settings > Language.

Reliance Jio Infocomm is a part of Reliance Industries.

"In addition to the regional languages support, JioMeet offers unmatched services with no limits on the call duration, HD audio-video quality while optimizing the overall app to ensure low data consumption keeping in mind the Indian consumer preferences," the company said.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.