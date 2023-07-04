JioBharat phone as disruptive as Maruti 800; will spark price war, says market commentator Prakash Diwan

The JioBharat smartphone's basic recharge plan is priced at Rs 123 per month, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. This plan is 25 percent cheaper compared to those of other operators and may lead to the migration of 2G users from Bharti Airtel and VI to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio's subscriber base is likely to surge ahead of other telecom operators with the launch of its JioBharat smartphone, market commentator Prakash Diwan said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Reliance Jio has introduced the highly affordable 4G-enabled smartphone, priced at Rs 999.

Diwan believes that Reliance Jio will effectively tap into markets devoid of internet coverage with the phone, thereby expanding its subscriber base. Once connectivity becomes available in these areas, customers will opt for budget-friendly smartphone options like JioBharat, which requires the company's monthly plan, he said. Regions such as parts of Northeast India, and interiors of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh still lack adequate coverage, giving an opportunity for Reliance Jio to grow its customer base.

The JioBharat smartphone's basic recharge plan is priced at Rs 123 per month, offering unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. This plan is 25 percent cheaper compared to those of other operators and may lead to the migration of 2G users from Bharti Airtel and VI to Reliance Jio. Diwan said customers are attracted to Reliance Jio's monthly plan as it has a 4G internet pack at a lower cost.BSNL may be hit

Diwan said that Reliance Jio's competitive pricing strategy will trigger a price war among telecom operators. This development may prove challenging for players like BSNL, which recently began its revival with government funding of Rs 89,047 crore in June. BSNL is yet to establish its 4G-enabled services, and the new move leaves no room for competition against Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio’s new smartphone will create a disruptive environment for other telcom operators, said Diwan. “The disruption is not like Nano from Tata Motors which didn’t work, it’s more like a Maruti 800, with better features and affordability,” said Diwan. If the phone is similar to the latter car, with great features, it will be disruptive for other players, said the market commentator.

The JioBharat phone will create more users for applications like Jio Money, JioSaavan, and JioTV as it will be loaded with these apps, said Diwan.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.