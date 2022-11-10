Jio True 5G launched in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Reliance Jio on November 10 announced the launch of Jio True 5G services in the southern tech-centric cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As part of the "Jio Welcome Offer", users will be provided unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, the telecom arm of RIL said.

Earlier, Jio 5G was successfully beta-launched in six cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara.

"Being a customer-obsessed organization, Jio is rolling out its advanced True-5G services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience," a release issued by the company stated.

The 5G services are "already being experienced by lakhs of users" across six cities, and the response so far has been "extremely positive and reassuring", it added.

Based on the feedback received from customers, Jio said that the users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their

smartphones, and are "using very high quantities of data, seamlessly".

According to Jio, the company's 5G network has a three-fold advantage, as it is based on a "stand-alone 5G architecture" with zero dependency on 4G network; involves "the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum" across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; and comes with a carrier aggregation that "seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust data highway".

A note issued on Jio's website says the company is targeting to deliver Jio 5G "to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil" of the country by December 2023.

