Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jio tops 4G download speed; Idea in upload rate for May 2018

According to a Trai report Cellular registered highest upload speed in May, . Jio's national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to its closest rival Bharti Airtel

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio has topped the chart of fastest 4G telecom operators with an average peak download speed of 22.3 mbps on its network while Idea Cellular registered highest upload speed in May, according to a Trai report.

Jio's national average of 4G download speed was more than double compared to its closest rival Bharti Airtel, which recorded download speed of 9.7 mbps, higher than 9.3 mbps it registered in April, on similar parameters, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular registered slight dip in download speeds in May at 6.7 and 6.1 megabit per second (mbps), respectively, compared to 6.8 mbps and 6.5 mbps respectively that was recorded in April.

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of 4G upload speed but with a slight dip compared to previous month.

The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse Internet, access emails; and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other file through email or social media applications.

Idea registered nationwide average peak upload speed of 5.9 mpbs in May compared to 6.3 mbps in April. It was followed by Vodafone which registered peak upload speed of 5.3 mbps, Jio 5.1 mbps and Airtel 3.8 mbps.

Both Jio and Idea have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segment since last several months.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Idea's upload speed has shown declining trend since last March.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 10:33 pm

