PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jio to ‘pioneer 5G revolution' in H2 2021: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

"As many as 300 million mobile subscribers in India are still trapped in the 2G era," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 12:51 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani (Image: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G in India in the second half of 2021.

"India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021," Ambani said during his virtual address at the India Mobile Congress (IMC).

Also read: Full text of Mukesh Ambani's speech at the India Mobile Congress 2020

"As many as 300 million mobile subscribers in India are still trapped in the 2G era. Urgent policy steps are needed to ensure that these underprivileged people have an affordable smartphone," he said.

"I can say with utmost confidence that 5G will enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it," the RIL Chairman said.


In 2020, Jio raised over Rs 1.5 lakh crore from various global investors, such as Google, Facebook, General Atlantic and Qualcomm Ventures.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Jio #Reliance Industries
first published: Dec 8, 2020 12:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.