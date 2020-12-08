Jio to ‘pioneer 5G revolution' in H2 2021: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani (Image: Reuters)

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio will roll out 5G in India in the second half of 2021.

"India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021," Ambani said during his virtual address at the India Mobile Congress (IMC).

"As many as 300 million mobile subscribers in India are still trapped in the 2G era. Urgent policy steps are needed to ensure that these underprivileged people have an affordable smartphone," he said.

"I can say with utmost confidence that 5G will enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also to lead it," the RIL Chairman said.

In 2020, Jio raised over Rs 1.5 lakh crore from various global investors, such as Google, Facebook, General Atlantic and Qualcomm Ventures.

