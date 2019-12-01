App
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 08:25 PM IST

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40% from Dec 6

The company, however, said that customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits under the new plans

Reliance Jio on Sunday said it will launch new unlimited plans from December 6, which will raise its voice and data tariff by up to 40 percent.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company, however, said that customers will get up to 300 percent more benefits under the new plans and it will offer fair usage policy for outgoing calls from its subscribers on the network of other telecom operators.

"Jio will be introducing new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019," the company said in a statement.

Jio said it will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have also announced to raise mobile calling and data rates from December 3.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Dec 1, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs

