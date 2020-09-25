Jio teams up with AeroMobile to offer in-flight mobile services on international routes

The Mukesh Ambani-led company has tied up with 22 airlines to provide the in-flight services

Reliance Jio has teamed up with AeroMobile, a subsidiary of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, to roll out in-flight services on international routes.

With 24-hour-plans starting at Rs 499 a day, JioPostpaid Plus users will be able to avail the company's latest offering.

"Currently, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. Once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them, so that they are connected even on flights within India, the company said in a statement.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company has tied up with 22 airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, and Singapore Airlines, among others, to facilitate the service, the statement said.

With the latest introduction, Jio becomes the first Indian mobile service provider and second Indian telecom company (only after Tata Group's Nelco) to start in-flight communication services.

Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani said: "JioPostpaid Plus brings with it industry-defining and highest-quality user experience, and through our partnership with AeroMobile we will now offer in-flight roaming services at an attractive price. We are delighted to bring this new service to our customers, who will be able to enjoy seamless, high-quality and secure roaming at 20,000 feet, keeping every JioPostpaid Plus user connected, always."

Three international roaming packs for in-flight services for international travellers from India have been rolled out, priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999 with a single day validity. While all plans offer 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS, the Rs 499 plan provides 250 MB mobile data, as against the 500 MB and offered under the Rs 699 plan and 1 GB data under the Rs 999 plan. However, incoming call facility is not available under either of the three plans.

Data, SMS and outgoing call facility as part of the in-flight services will be available to users only onboard 14 partner airlines. Meanwhile, only data and SMS service will be available on the rest of the airlines.