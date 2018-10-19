App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 07:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Jio, retail to drive Reliance’s earnings going forward, says Nischal Maheshwari

Maheshwari also said most of the NBFCs are hitting value zone and should be looked at.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Oil and gas is more or less the cash cow for Reliance Industries  (RIL) but the growth will be driven by Jio and the retail which the company is pushing on, said Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory, Centrum Broking.

The results of RIL were in-line, but people did get worried about the continued capital expenditure, Maheshwari said. However, he said that Jio is creating enough wealth for Reliance.

“Capex seems to be a bit on the higher side and seems to be a bit worrying on the market, but I believe every correction one should be accumulating Reliance,” he added.

On nonbanking financial companies (NBFC) and real estate sector, Maheshwari said, “If you look at the market in the real estate, it has been fairly weak for the last 3-4 years. I do not see the prices elevated as far as real estate is concerned and they will fall very dramatically from here.”

Maheshwari said most of the NBFCs are hitting value zone and should be looked at.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

(Source: CNBC TV 18)
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 05:51 pm

