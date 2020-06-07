Jio Platforms: From Facebook to ADIA, here is a fact-box of all the eight deals so far

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, will pump Rs 5,683.5 crore into Jio Platforms joining a posse of seven A-list global tech investors that have spent millions of dollars on the Reliance Industries unit due to its unique potential to dominate India’s booming digital economy.

The decision by ADIA, a globally-diversified investment institution, in exchange for a 1.16 percent stake, is an unprecedented eighth investment in Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks and marks the largest continuous fundraising action by a company anywhere in the world. RIL, the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate, has now sold a little over 21 percent stake in Jio Platforms through a flurry of fundraising deals and raised as much as Rs 97,885.65 crore, or $12.96 billion.

On Friday, Silver Lake and its co-investors said they will invest another Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms. This is the second investment by the private equity giant in Reliance Industries' digital unit in over a month.

Jio Platforms is the telecom unit of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL).

This is Jio Platforms' eight deal in six weeks, following investments from Facebook Inc, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, KKR and Mubadala Investment Company.

Here's a summary of the eight investments Jio Platforms has received:

The California-based company invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) into Jio Platforms for a 9.9 percent stake in the company.

The transaction, announced on April 22, is the largest of the six investments. It was also Facebook's biggest bet since it acquired messaging platform WhatsApp in 2014.

The deal also made Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms.

Silver Lake Partners acquired a 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,655.75 crore ($750 million).Vista Equity Partners bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.Private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms for 6,598.38 crore.KKR acquired a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore, similar to the deal made with Vista Equity Partners.The deal with the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, announced on June 5, valued Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Facebook 's investment had valued Jio Platforms at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion).

Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.93 percent stake. The aggregate investment by Silver Lake is now Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

Jio-ADIA deal

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will pump Rs 5,683.5 crore into Jio Platforms.

ADIA’s investment at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

