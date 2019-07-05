App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio offers international calls for as low as Rs 3 per minute

This comes merely days after Reliance Industries' telecom arm, Jio, introduced the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for those who had not already signed up for the Jio Summer Surprise.

 
 
Giving no sense of respite to telecom giants such as Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio is going to let subscribers make international calls for as less as Rs 3 per minute, according to the company's website.

This would be facilitated after you make a recharge of Rs 501 as part of its ISD rate cutter plan.

Calls to locations including US, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan, will be charged at Rs 3 per minute.

Calls to locations such as France, Pakistan, Israel, Japan, Argentina, Denmark and South Korea will be charged at Rs 4.8 per minute.

However, subscribers will have to first apply to the ISD rate cutter plan to avail this offer. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

This comes merely days after Reliance Industries' telecom arm, Jio, introduced the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for those who had not already signed up for the Jio Summer Surprise, which was revoked following a Trai order.

The Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will give you 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days, at a price of Rs 309. You can also get 2 GB per day if you pay Rs 509. Unlimited voice and SMS will continue.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com

First Published on Apr 18, 2017 04:27 pm

