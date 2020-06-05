App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio-Mubadala deal: All you need to know about Mubadala Investment Company, the latest investor in Jio Platforms

The deal will give Mubadala Investment Company 1.85 percent share in Jio Platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company will infuse Rs 9,093.6 crore in Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms. The deal will give Mubadala 1.85 percent share in the company.

Jio Platforms which runs movie, news and music apps as well as the telecom enterprise Jio Infocomm, has now sold a combined stake of 18.97 percent in six massive fundraising deals and takes the total amount raised by Jio to an eye-popping Rs 87,655.35 crore, RIL said.

The series of deals was led by Facebook Inc, which invested Rs 43,574 crore to buy 9.99 percent on April 22.  Since then, General Atlantic, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners and KKR together spent Rs 78,562 crore on Jio.

Also Read | 5 key points to know about Mubadala-Reliance Jio deal

But what do we know about Jio's latest investor?

Here is all you need to know about Mubadala Investment Company:

> Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

> Established in 2017 as a global investment powerhouse for Abu Dhabi, it is now an active worldwide investors across multiple sectors.

> Mubadala is billed as the second-biggest state investor after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. It has more than 50 businesses and investments in more than 50 countries.

> Mubadala has offices in Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York and San Francisco, with a joint venture in Hong Kong.

> It manages about $229 billion in assets and it has now bought 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

> The company typically makes investments in enterprises that “create lasting value and positive economic and social impact in communities at home and overseas” according to its website.

> Its portfolio companies are spread across aerospace, agribusiness, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, pharmaceutical and medical technology, renewable energy and utilities. It also manages diverse financial holdings.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 08:05 am

tags #Business #company #investment #Jio #Mubadala #RIL

