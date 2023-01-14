Jio launches 5G services in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand; extends reach across 5 more states

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on January 14 launched its 5G services in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The telecom major further extended its 5G reach across Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, according to a press release.

Starting January 14, Jio users in 16 cities across the eight states will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they get Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

With this launch, the telecom major's 5G services are available in over 100 cities in the country.

After launching the services in Chhattisgarh, the state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "The launch is an important achievement for our state, empowering our people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services".

A Jio Spokesperson added, "Jio is proud to launch its Jio True 5G services in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and extend its reach in five states of Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, during such an auspicious time which is marked by festivities, including Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu."

