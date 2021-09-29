Jio launches 20% cashback on recharge plans. How to avail offer

The cashback will be credited to the Jio account soon after the recharge is complete. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Jio has announced a new 20 percent cashback offer on three of its recharge plans for prepaid customers.

Users can redeem the cashback starting from October 2, at Reliance Retail Stores including Reliance Digital and online marketplaces such as AJIO.

The offer is available only on recharges done through the Jio website or MyJio app, on three plans worth Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. Customers cannot avail of the cashback if the recharge is done through platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

Users need to go to to jio.com > Prepaid > Popular Plans > Choose one of the plans under the "20% Cashback" option > Click "Buy". The cashback will be credited to the Jio account soon after the recharge is complete.

The Rs 249 gives customers 56 GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 28 days.

The Rs 555 plan provides customers 126 GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.

The Rs 599 gives customers 168 GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.

