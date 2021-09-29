MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jio launches 20% cashback on recharge plans. How to avail offer

The offer is available only on recharges done through the Jio website or MyJio app, on three plans worth Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
The cashback will be credited to the Jio account soon after the recharge is complete. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The cashback will be credited to the Jio account soon after the recharge is complete. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Jio has announced a new 20 percent cashback offer on three of its recharge plans for prepaid customers.

Users can redeem the cashback starting from October 2, at Reliance Retail Stores including Reliance Digital and online marketplaces such as AJIO.

The offer is available only on recharges done through the Jio website or MyJio app, on three plans worth Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. Customers cannot avail of the cashback if the recharge is done through platforms such as Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay.

Users need to go to to jio.com > Prepaid > Popular Plans > Choose one of the plans under the "20% Cashback" option > Click "Buy". The cashback will be credited to the Jio account soon after the recharge is complete.

The Rs 249 gives customers 56 GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 28 days.

Close

The Rs 555 plan provides customers 126 GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.

The Rs 599 gives customers 168 GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jio #Reliance Industries
first published: Sep 29, 2021 09:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.