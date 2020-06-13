App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:39 PM IST

Jio-L Catterton deal | All you need to know about L Catterton, the latest investor in Jio Platforms

The Mukesh Ambani-owned venture has raised over Rs 1 lakh crore since late April from a host of leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA and TPG.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms, in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake. This a record tenth investment in the Reliance Industries (RIL) digital unit in seven weeks.

Read More | Jio-L Catterton deal: After TPG, L Catterton becomes 10th investor in Jio Platforms in historic fundraising by RIL unit

Another US-based PE firm TPG is set to invest Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake in RIL's Jio Platforms, the company said in a statement. The Mukesh Ambani-owned venture has raised over Rs 1 lakh crore since late April from a host of leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA and TPG.

Close

Here's all you need to know about Jio Platforms' latest investor L Catterton:

related news

>>Private equity (PE) firm L Catterton has made more than 200 investments in its 30 years of business, in leading consumer brands.

>>The consumer-focussed investment firm has a presence in growing middle-market companies and emerging high-growth enterprises.

>>With 17 offices globally, L Catterton has approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies.

>>L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton,  luxury goods firm LVMH, and Groupe Arnault.

>>It has invested in and helped build some of the most innovative brands at the forefront of the evolving consumer landscape, including Peloton, Vroom, ClassPass, Owndays, Fabindia among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jio Platforms

