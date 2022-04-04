Jio Institute appoints Dr Guruswami Ravichandran as Provost

Dr. Guruswami Ravichandran

Jio



Institute, a higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation, said

on April 4 it has

appointed

Prof

Guruswami Ravichandran

from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as the Provost

to further strengthen its academic leadership.

Ravichandran will join the institute as its founding Provost and Professor of Engineering on July 1, 2022, it said in a statement.

Before this, Ravichandran served as the Otis Booth Leadership Chair of the Division of Engineering and Applied Science at Caltech from 2015 to 2021.

He has

also

served

as

the

Director

of

the

Graduate

Aerospace

Laboratories at California Institute of Technology (GALCIT) from 2009 to 2015.

Ravichandran holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and M.S. in Engineering both from Brown University, USA, and a B.E. (honors) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College (NIT), Trichy.

He is also a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, foreign Member Academia Europaea, among others.

He has received many awards and recognition such as Warner T. Koiter Medal, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, William M. Murray Lecture Award, Society for Experimental Mechanics, Chevalier de l’ordre des Palmes Academiques, Republic of France, among others awards for his contribution to research and teaching.

Commenting on his appointment, Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “It gives me pleasure to welcome Dr. Ravichandran in the Jio Institute and Reliance family. I am sure we all will immensely benefit from his vast experience in academia and that he will accelerate our mission of preparing the next generation of global leaders, who can contribute to the advancement of India and the world."

"With faculty drawn from top

-

notch institutions across the world, Jio

Institute is envisioned to be global while retaining its Indian essence,” she added.

Apart from this, the Jio Institute has also announced admissions to its Post-Graduate (PG) Certificate Programmes in the emerging areas of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications.

The programme will be held in the Navi Mumbai campus. The institute will also offer 100 percent scholarship on the tuition fees for deserving candidates.