Jio Financial Services has potential to become largest fintech: Chiratae’s TC Meenakshisundaram

File photo

Jio Financial Services (JFS) has the potential to become the largest fintech, said TC Meenakshisundaram, founder and managing director, Chiratae Ventures India, days after it was created post a demerger from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

“It has the potential to be the largest fintech both as a competitor and in cooperation with the existing players,” said Meenakshisundaram.

Meenakshisundaram was speaking on a panel at the Global Fintech Fest, a three-day fintech event happening at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Other venture capitalists on the panel included Amit Nawka, Partner at PwC; Sanjay Jain of CIIE.CO; Pratekk Agarwaal of GrowthCap Ventures; and Sigal Mandelker of Ribbit Capital.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that JFS is expected to compete with fintech startups in areas such as payment gateways, UPI payments, point-of-sale (PoS) devices, consumer durable lending, insurance broking, payments banking, and investment products.

This comes at a time when fintechs have adopted a wait-and-watch approach towards new entrants, as they believe that JFS opens new doors for them, even as competition is likely to intensify.

“I would say it's a validation of the FinTech market if someone like Jio wants to enter. It's a very encouraging sign and a lot of fintechs will be very happy to compete with Jio,” PwC’s Nawka said.

GrowthCap's Aggarwal agreed and said that the entry of a large conglomerate into this ecosystem is something that many banks, NBFCs, and fintechs have been trying to achieve for over a decade.

“India is a credit-starved market, there are enough and more players who want to take exposure and build a business out of it. If Jio enters the space after we've been there for about 15-20 years, it's a very positive sign,” GrowthCap’s Agarwaal said.

“For all of us, I think there's going to be healthy competition, and great for consumers. It is very welcome,” he added.