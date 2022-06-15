Jio-bp, Zomato ink pact to help food delivery giant achieve 100% EV fleet by 2023

Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP Plc, and food delivery giant Zomato on June 15 announced a pact which is aimed at helping the latter to achieve a 100 percent electric vehicle fleet by 2030.

The two companies "have entered an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative of 100 percent EV fleet by 2030", a statement noted.

As part of the agreement, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with "access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery", it added.

Jio-bp had, last year, constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The joint venture's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

"Leveraging the best of RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain," the statement said.

The collaboration with Zomato is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment, Jio-bp added.

"With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in the electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments," it further stated.

